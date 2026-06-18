Argan Stock Soars 53% in Past 3 Months: Is It the Right Time to Buy?

Argan, Inc. AGX has climbed 53.2% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



This Virginia-based engineering and construction company is benefiting from powerful energy infrastructure trends driven by data center growth, electrification, manufacturing reshoring and rising electricity demand, which support a robust backlog and a strong project pipeline. Besides, the company’s encouraging cash balance, net liquidity and debt-free balance sheet support a disciplined capital allocation strategy focused on growth investments, dividends, buybacks and selective acquisitions.



Even though execution risks, limited work diversity and work-permit issues are concerning for Argan, expanding power and industrial opportunities should strengthen its competitive position and long-term growth prospects.



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Let’s dive deep into understanding the factors backing AGX stock’s prospects.

Strong Energy Infrastructure Tailwinds & Robust Backlog

Argan is benefiting from powerful long-term energy infrastructure trends driven by data center expansion, manufacturing reshoring, electrification and growing electricity demand. Management highlighted accelerating demand for reliable power generation as aging assets retire and grid capacity faces mounting pressure. The company’s expertise in large-scale natural gas and renewable power projects positions it well to capitalize on this opportunity. Despite normal project timing fluctuations, backlog remained exceptionally strong at approximately $2.77 billion, which was up 49.1% year over year from $1.86 billion, supported by multiple large gas-fired projects and industrial contracts. Management expects to add several new projects over the next 10-18 months, providing visibility into future revenue growth and reinforcing confidence in sustained business momentum.

Outstanding Q1 FY2027 Execution and Earnings Growth

Argan delivered record first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, with revenues surging 50% year over year to $291 million. Gross margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 21%, while earnings per share (EPS) grew 102.5% to $3.24 year over year. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA surged 79.2% to $56.4 million compared with the year-ago quarter, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 310 bps to 19.4%. Strong project execution, favorable contract mix and ahead-of-schedule completion of key projects supported profitability. Growth across all operating segments demonstrates broad-based demand and strengthens confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Exceptional Liquidity & Disciplined Capital Allocation

AGX’s financial position remains a major competitive advantage. The company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with $973.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, net liquidity of $421.4 million and no debt. Strong operating cash flow, customer prepayments, project advances and investment income continue to support liquidity. During the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2026, Argan repurchased shares worth $3 million and paid dividends of $7 million. Moreover, on April 8, 2026, the board of directors of the company increased the total authorization to repurchase its common stock by $50 million, bringing the aggregate authorized amount to $200 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2030.



Management follows a disciplined capital allocation strategy focused first on organic growth investments, including workforce expansion and fabrication capacity additions, followed by a growing dividend, opportunistic share repurchases and selective acquisitions. This balanced approach supports long-term growth while consistently returning capital to shareholders.

Favorable Near and Long-Term Growth Outlook

Management remains optimistic about both near and long-term prospects, citing a robust project pipeline and strong demand for complex power infrastructure. Argan expects combined-cycle natural gas facilities to remain the dominant contributor to backlog while maintaining renewable capabilities to capture future opportunities. Expansion of industrial fabrication capacity, growing data-center-related demand and the company’s ability to execute 10-12 projects simultaneously further enhance its competitive position. Supported by deep industry expertise, strong customer relationships, disciplined project selection and a fortress balance sheet, Argan appears well-positioned to strengthen its market leadership and capture a larger share of future energy infrastructure spending.

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors AGX

AGX’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 have moved upward over the past 30 days to $12.60 and $16.66 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 29.4% and 32.2%, respectively.



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Argan’s Niche Edge Over Infrastructure Rivals

Argan operates in many of the same infrastructure growth markets as Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and MasTec, Inc. MTZ, benefiting from rising power demand driven by data centers, electrification, grid modernization and domestic manufacturing expansion.



However, Argan differentiates itself through its specialized focus on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of large-scale natural gas-fired and renewable power plants, a niche that is less crowded than the broader utility, communications and mechanical contracting markets served by its larger peers. While Quanta and MasTec leverage diversified utility and communications platforms and EMCOR focuses on mechanical and electrical building services, AGX concentrates on complex power-generation projects where execution expertise creates high barriers to entry.



Moreover, AGX’s debt-free balance sheet, nearly $1 billion of cash and investments, disciplined project selection and sizable backlog provide financial flexibility that compares favorably with many industry peers. Although smaller in scale, Argan holds a competitive edge in power plant EPC execution and project profitability, positioning it to capitalize on growing energy infrastructure investment while maintaining strong margins and shareholder returns.

AGX’s Valuation Trend

AGX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50.92, as the trend lines suggest below.



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Should You Invest in AGX Stock Now?

Argan’s impressive operational momentum, strong balance sheet and favorable industry backdrop make a compelling case for investors seeking exposure to the accelerating energy infrastructure buildout. It is capitalizing on surging demand from data centers, electrification trends and manufacturing reshoring, translating these tailwinds into record financial results, a robust $2.77 billion backlog and rising earnings expectations. Its debt-free balance sheet, nearly $1 billion in cash and investments, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy provide additional support to the investment thesis.



While AGX stock trades at a premium valuation and remains exposed to project execution, customer concentration and backlog replenishment risks, its specialized expertise in large-scale power plant EPC projects continues to differentiate it from broader infrastructure peers. Upward earnings estimate revisions, expanding margins and strong visibility into future projects suggest that business fundamentals remain intact.



Thus, backed by a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Argan stock appears capable of extending its outperforming streak. Investors may consider initiating or adding positions in AGX, particularly on market pullbacks, while maintaining a long-term perspective. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.