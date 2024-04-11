Argan, Inc. Q4 Profit Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Argan, Inc. (AGX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $12.0 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $13.6 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.6% to $164.6 million from $118.8 million last year.

Argan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $12.0 Mln. vs. $13.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $164.6 Mln vs. $118.8 Mln last year.

