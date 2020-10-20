Dividends
Argan, Inc. (AGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2020

Argan, Inc. (AGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.75, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGX was $41.75, representing a -13.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.25 and a 39.58% increase over the 52 week low of $29.91.

AGX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). AGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

