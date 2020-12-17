Argan, Inc. (AGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Argan, Inc. (AGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.2, the dividend yield is 10.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGX was $46.2, representing a -15.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.50 and a 54.46% increase over the 52 week low of $29.91.

AGX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). AGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45.

