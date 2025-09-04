Argan, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Argan, Inc. (AGX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $35.28 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $18.20 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $237.74 million from $227.02 million last year.

Argan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.28 Mln. vs. $18.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.50 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $237.74 Mln vs. $227.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.