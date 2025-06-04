Argan, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Argan, Inc. (AGX) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.55 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $7.88 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to $193.660 million from $157.682 million last year.

Argan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.55 Mln. vs. $7.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $193.660 Mln vs. $157.682 Mln last year.

