Argan Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Argan, Inc. AGX is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on June 4, 2026, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 74.4% and 2.8%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line and top line also grew by 56.3% and 12.7%, respectively.

How Are Estimates Placed for AGX Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $2.27 over the past 60 days. The revised estimate indicates 41.9% year-over-year growth.

Argan, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Argan, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Argan, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $252.5 million, indicating a 30.4% year-over-year rise from $193.7 million.

Factors Likely to Shape Argan’s Q1 Performance

Revenues



Argan's first-quarter revenues are likely to have increased year over year, supported by continued execution on several large-scale natural gas-fired power generation projects across the United States. Management highlighted ongoing progress on multiple combined-cycle facilities, including the SLEC project in Texas, the CPV Basin project and an additional 860-megawatt facility, all of which were in the early stages of construction entering fiscal 2027.



The company also continues to benefit from favorable industry fundamentals. Rapid growth in AI-driven data centers, increasing electrification across industries and the need to replace aging thermal generation assets are creating significant demand for reliable baseload power generation capacity. Management noted that these trends are driving a robust pipeline of opportunities and are expected to support demand through the near and mid-term. This growth is visible in the increased contributions from AGX’s three reportable segments: Power Services (contributing 78% of fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues), Industrial Services (20%) and Teledata Services (2%).



Earnings & Margins



Argan's earnings performance in the first quarter is expected to have benefited from disciplined project execution and a favorable project mix. Furthermore, the early substantial completion of the Trumbull Energy Center project reduced certain project-related costs and demonstrated the company's ability to execute efficiently. Although that specific benefit may not repeat at the same magnitude, management expressed confidence in execution trends across the broader project portfolio.



However, margins could face modest pressure from workforce expansion, ongoing investments in project capabilities and the timing of project activity across the company’s backlog.

What the Zacks Model Says for Argan

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Argan this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



AGX’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AGX’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Construction Releases

CRH plc CRH posted an adjusted loss in the first quarter of 2026, which came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the value reported a year ago. On the other hand, total revenues topped the consensus mark and grew year over year.



CRH’s top-line growth was driven by positive underlying demand and contributions from recent tuck-in acquisitions, with the company highlighting momentum across infrastructure-led end markets. Cost pressures, along with heavier non-cash charges tied to portfolio actions, created a tougher bridge from revenue growth to per-share results. For 2026, CRH reaffirmed guidance calling for net income of $3.9-$4.1 billion and EPS of $5.60-$6.05.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR reported a strong first-quarter 2026 performance, driven by solid execution across both of its operating segments. Management said revenue growth and margin performance exceeded its expectations across the business, supported by the company’s solutions-based model and “execution certainty” from its craft-skilled workforce.



Total backlog was $48.5 billion on March 31, 2026, reflecting continued demand across Quanta’s end markets. For 2026, Quanta now forecasts consolidated revenues of $34.7-$35.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $13.55-$14.25. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $3.49-$3.65 billion, up from the earlier expectation of $3.34-$3.50 billion.



Weyerhaeuser Company WY reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted EPS topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the revenues marginally missed the same. Year over year, the bottom line remained flat while the top line declined. Weyerhaeuser’s first quarter was shaped by a sharp sequential recovery in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA jumping to $308 million, helped by a sizeable conservation easement transaction and improved results across operating segments.



For second-quarter 2026, Timberland's earnings (before special items) and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be comparable with first-quarter 2026 levels. Strategic Land Solutions is expected to step down materially, with earnings about down $80 million, and adjusted EBITDA about $70 million lower than the first quarter of 2026.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.