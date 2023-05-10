ARGAN (EPA:ARG) Price Target Increased by 5.99% to 86.60

The average one-year price target for ARGAN (EPA:ARG) has been revised to 86.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.99% from the prior estimate of 81.70 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.01% from the latest reported closing price of 70.40 / share.

ARGAN Maintains 4.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARGAN. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARG is 0.18%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 34,725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 18,173K shares representing 79.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,745K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARG by 7.84% over the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 1,500K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARG by 20.28% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,027K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARG by 26.49% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 588K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARG by 3.42% over the last quarter.

