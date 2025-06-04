ARGAN Earnings Results: $AGX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARGAN ($AGX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.60 per share, beating estimates of $1.10 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $193,660,000, missing estimates of $195,687,500 by $-2,027,500.
ARGAN Insider Trading Activity
ARGAN insiders have traded $AGX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER W GETSINGER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,477 shares for an estimated $2,414,610.
- DAVID HIBBERT WATSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,530,445.
- RICHARD H DEILY (Compliance Officer, Former CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,565 shares for an estimated $538,380.
ARGAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of ARGAN stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 360,012 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,222,774
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 258,081 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,852,484
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 204,838 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,868,600
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 190,669 shares (+796.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,010,052
- GOODLANDER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 140,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,363,800
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 119,960 shares (+633.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,735,153
- THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 117,384 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,397,259
