ARGAN Earnings Preview: Recent $AGX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARGAN ($AGX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $199,475,000 and earnings of $1.16 per share.
ARGAN Insider Trading Activity
ARGAN insiders have traded $AGX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAINER H BOSSELMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,464 shares for an estimated $2,798,949.
- DAVID HIBBERT WATSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,460,500
- PETER W GETSINGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $1,344,858.
- WILLIAM F JR GRIFFIN sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,020,675
- CYNTHIA FLANDERS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $481,944
- RICHARD H DEILY (Compliance Officer, Former CFO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $300,000
ARGAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of ARGAN stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 398,009 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,543,153
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 281,889 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,630,068
- VALIANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 265,556 shares (+295.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,391,794
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 168,301 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,063,969
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 116,783 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,003,942
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 111,020 shares (-49.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,214,180
- FORGE FIRST ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 98,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,942,371
