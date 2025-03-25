ARGAN Earnings Preview: Recent $AGX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARGAN ($AGX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $199,475,000 and earnings of $1.16 per share.

ARGAN Insider Trading Activity

ARGAN insiders have traded $AGX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAINER H BOSSELMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,464 shares for an estimated $2,798,949 .

. DAVID HIBBERT WATSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,460,500

PETER W GETSINGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $1,344,858 .

. WILLIAM F JR GRIFFIN sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,020,675

CYNTHIA FLANDERS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $481,944

RICHARD H DEILY (Compliance Officer, Former CFO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

ARGAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of ARGAN stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

