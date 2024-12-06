Argan downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities analyst Christopher Moore downgraded Argan (AGX) to Market Perform from Outperform with a $150 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AGX:
- Argan Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Lululemon jumps 9% after beat and raise
- Argan reports Q3 EPS $2.00, two estimates $1.26
- CVS upgraded, FedEx downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Argan downgraded to Hold from Buy at Lake Street
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.