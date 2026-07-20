Is Argan (AGX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Argan (AGX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Argan is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 93 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Argan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGX's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AGX has moved about 75.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 9.4% on average. This shows that Argan is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.7%.

For Everus Construction Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Argan belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.3% so far this year, so AGX is performing better in this area. Everus Construction Group, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Argan and Everus Construction Group, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.