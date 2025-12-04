Is Argan (AGX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Argan (AGX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Argan is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 92 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Argan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGX's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AGX has returned about 156.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 5.5% on average. This means that Argan is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Amentum Holdings (AMTM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.8%.

Over the past three months, Amentum Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Argan belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.9% so far this year, so AGX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Amentum Holdings belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved +13% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Argan and Amentum Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.