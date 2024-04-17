Argan (AGX) Price Target Increased by 19.27% to 66.30

The average one-year price target for Argan (NYSE:AGX) has been revised to 66.30 / share. This is an increase of 19.27% from the prior estimate of 55.59 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.30% from the latest reported closing price of 61.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argan. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 10.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGX is 0.10%, a decrease of 35.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 12,006K shares. The put/call ratio of AGX is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,110K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares, representing a decrease of 33.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 24.99% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 504K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 0.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 428K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 386K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 27.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 24.71% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 385K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Argan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.