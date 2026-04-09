Argan (AGX) Price Target Increased by 28.09% to 503.88

The average one-year price target for Argan (NYSE:AGX) has been revised to $503.88 / share. This is an increase of 28.09% from the prior estimate of $393.38 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $353.50 to a high of $739.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.35% from the latest reported closing price of $588.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argan. This is an decrease of 246 owner(s) or 36.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGX is 0.13%, an increase of 49.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.99% to 12,575K shares. The put/call ratio of AGX is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 599K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 21.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 599K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 27.11% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 457K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 19.62% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 439K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 20.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 25.14% over the last quarter.

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