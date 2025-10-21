Is Argan (AGX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Argan (AGX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Argan is one of 92 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Argan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGX's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AGX has returned 111.8% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 5.7%. This shows that Argan is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, MasTec (MTZ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.7%.

In MasTec's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Argan is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.8% so far this year, so AGX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, MasTec falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #34. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +47.9%.

Argan and MasTec could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

