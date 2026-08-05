Argan Acquires ValCor to Strengthen New England Presence

Argan, Inc. AGX has expanded its Teledata operations into New England through the acquisition of Connecticut-based ValCor Communications by its wholly owned subsidiary, Southern Maryland Cable Inc. (“SMC”). The approximately $8.3 million transaction gives Argan an established regional platform, a skilled workforce and access to long-standing customers across the defense, aerospace and technology markets.

Strategic Acquisition Expands Teledata Reach

Completed on July 31, 2026, the acquisition was funded through a combination of cash and Argan common stock. The deal provides SMC with an immediate New England presence and broadens its customer reach across several attractive end markets.



Founded in 1997, ValCor has developed long-standing relationships with Fortune 500 technology companies and other customers across New England. Through the acquisition, SMC gains an established regional presence and expands its Teledata segment into attractive end markets, including defense, aerospace, healthcare, banking, higher education and technology.



Management highlighted that acquiring ValCor provides access to customer relationships and specialized expertise that would have taken years to build organically. SMC also gains a skilled workforce and a stronger competitive position in the New England region, while ValCor expects the partnership to enhance its ability to meet growing customer demand.

Acquisition Supports Argan's Long-Term Growth Strategy

The acquisition aligns with Argan's broader capital allocation strategy of pursuing mergers and acquisitions that expand capabilities or enhance geographic reach. During its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings call management reiterated that M&A remains a key component of its long-term growth plan alongside investments in organic expansion, dividends and share repurchases.



Argan enters this acquisition from a position of financial strength. In first-quarter fiscal 2027, it reported record revenues of $291 million, a 50% year-over-year increase, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $56.4 million with a 19.4% margin. The company also maintained a strong balance sheet with approximately $974 million in cash and investments, net liquidity of $421 million and no debt.



Management has consistently emphasized that its financial flexibility enables disciplined investments in growth initiatives, including acquisitions that strengthen existing operations. The ValCor transaction reflects that strategy by expanding Argan's presence in a higher-value customer base while positioning the Teledata segment for future growth opportunities.

AGX’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Argan have surged 97.2% year-to-date compared with the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 2.7% gain. The company benefits from robust demand for power infrastructure, strong project execution and a sizable backlog. Going forward, Argan's strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation strategy and strategic acquisitions, including ValCor Communications, position the company to capitalize on long-term infrastructure opportunities. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 have increased in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' optimism regarding AGX's long-term growth prospects.



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However, EPC award timing depends on customer milestones, potentially causing backlog and revenue fluctuations, while softer renewable demand leaves natural gas projects dominating the near-term backlog.

AGX’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Argan carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.2%, on average. STRL stock has jumped 79% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 59.2% and 74.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average. FIX stock has surged 92.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems’ fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 36.6% and 57.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



United Rentals, Inc. URI sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1%, on average. URI stock has climbed 43.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Rentals’ 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.2% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

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Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.