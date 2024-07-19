Argan About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AGX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/23/24, Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 7/31/24. As a percentage of AGX's recent stock price of $76.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AGX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGX's low point in its 52 week range is $37.365 per share, with $80.203 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.86.

In Friday trading, Argan Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

