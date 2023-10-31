Arezzo Industria e Comercio (B3:ARZZ3) Price Target Decreased by 5.14% to 95.62

The average one-year price target for Arezzo Industria e Comercio (B3:ARZZ3) has been revised to 95.62 / share. This is an decrease of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 100.80 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.74 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.61% from the latest reported closing price of 58.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arezzo Industria e Comercio. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARZZ3 is 0.39%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.10% to 12,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,783K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARZZ3 by 43.22% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 2,308K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 906K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARZZ3 by 18.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 869K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 868K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARZZ3 by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.