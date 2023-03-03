Arezzo buys Italian shoemaker in first acquisition outside Brazil

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian shoemaker Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA ARZZ3.SA on Friday announced its first acquisition outside the South American country, agreeing to buy Italy's Paris Texas as it continues to push for an internationalization.

The company headed by designer Alexandre Birman said it would initially buy 65% of Paris Texas' capital stock for a total 25 million euros ($26.53 million), with an option to reach 100% ownership in the future.

The move marks yet another acquisition by Arezzo, which has been growing through M&A deals in recent years, including those to purchase Brazilian brands Reserva, Carol Bassi, Sunset, HG and Calcados Vicenza.

The company said in a securities filing that its first acquisition outside Brazil would accelerate its internationalization process, dubbing it an "important step" in its strategy of developing its global luxury footwear platform.

Expanding outside Latin America's largest economy is a longtime goal of Arezzo, which in the mid-2010s also revealed it would stride deeper into the United States market.

($1 = 0.9424 euros)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

