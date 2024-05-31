AREV NanoTec Celebrates Natural Health Products Bill

AREV NanoTec Brands (TSE:AREV) has released an update.

AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. celebrates the passing of Canada’s Bill C-368, which differentiates natural health products (NHPs) from pharmaceuticals, ensuring their continued availability and affordability. This legislation is hailed as a win for both the natural health products industry and consumers, safeguarding industry jobs and respecting the role of NHPs in health maintenance and combination therapies.

For further insights into TSE:AREV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.