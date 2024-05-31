News & Insights

AREV NanoTec Celebrates Natural Health Products Bill

May 31, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

AREV NanoTec Brands (TSE:AREV) has released an update.

AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. celebrates the passing of Canada’s Bill C-368, which differentiates natural health products (NHPs) from pharmaceuticals, ensuring their continued availability and affordability. This legislation is hailed as a win for both the natural health products industry and consumers, safeguarding industry jobs and respecting the role of NHPs in health maintenance and combination therapies.

