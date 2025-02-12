ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE Earnings Results: $ACRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ($ACRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $33,490,000, beating estimates of $15,828,696 by $17,661,304.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ACRE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE Insider Trading Activity

ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE insiders have traded $ACRE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN PATRICK DONOHOE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,465 shares for an estimated $133,229

JEFFREY MICHAEL GONZALES (CFO and Treasurer) sold 4,020 shares for an estimated $22,839

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.