ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE Earnings Results: $ACRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 12, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

February 12, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ($ACRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $33,490,000, beating estimates of $15,828,696 by $17,661,304.

ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE Insider Trading Activity

ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE insiders have traded $ACRE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRYAN PATRICK DONOHOE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,465 shares for an estimated $133,229
  • JEFFREY MICHAEL GONZALES (CFO and Treasurer) sold 4,020 shares for an estimated $22,839

ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of ARESMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARETE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 772,775 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,409,425
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 270,791 shares (+187.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,895,537
  • AXS INVESTMENTS LLC removed 258,288 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,521,316
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 251,586 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,761,102
  • INVESCO LTD. added 139,507 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $976,549
  • PREVAIL INNOVATIVE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 134,393 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $940,751
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 96,551 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $568,685

