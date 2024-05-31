News & Insights

Ares Strategic Mining Exceeds Funding Expectations

May 31, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Ares Strategic Mining (TSE:ARS) has released an update.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering, raising over $1 million, which exceeds their minimum target. This funding will advance the launch of the United States’ sole fluorspar mine and support the transition from mining to manufacturing. The offering included common shares and warrants, with provisions to accelerate warrant expiry if share prices increase significantly.

For further insights into TSE:ARS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

