Ares SSG appoints new real estate investment head - internal email

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Credit-focused alternative investment manager Ares SSG, a unit of Ares Management Corp ARES.N, has appointed Bryan Southergill as partner and head of real estate investment, according to an internal email on Monday seen by Reuters.

Ares declined to comment.

Before joining Ares on Monday, Southergill was a managing director on the real estate team at KKR & Co Inc KKR.N in Hong Kong focusing on Asia investments.

Southergill will be based in Hong Kong, Ares said.

