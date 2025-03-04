News & Insights

Ares Management's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

March 04, 2025

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ares Management Corp's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARES.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.375), with shares changing hands as low as $50.39 on the day. As of last close, ARES.PRB was trading at a 6.50% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.2717 - 0.3260.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ARES.PRB shares, versus ARES:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ARES.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Ares Management Corp's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

ARES.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Ares Management Corp's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARES.PRB) is currently off about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ARES) are off about 5.1%.

