Ares Management To Sell Farrow & Ball To Hempel Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ares Management Corp. (ARES) announced that a fund managed by its Private Equity Group has signed an agreement to sell Farrow & Ball, a UK based paint and wallpaper brand, to Copenhagen-based Hempel Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Ares expects this transaction to close in the second half of 2021.

Dorset-based Farrow & Ball is available worldwide in 60 showrooms, over 1,700 third party retail locations and through e-commerce business.

David Ricanati, Partner in the Ares Private Equity Group, said, "Since acquiring Farrow & Ball in 2014, we are proud to have partnered with the company during a period of significant value creation,"

