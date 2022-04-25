Ares Management to buy part of Annaly's lending portfolio in $2.4 bln deal
April 25 (Reuters) - Alternative investment firm Ares Management Corp ARES.N said on Monday it would buy a part of Annaly Capital Management's NLY.N lending portfolio for about $2.4 billion.
Annaly, which operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), is selling its business that provides financing to private-equity backed middle market businesses in particular industries.
The middle market lending portfolio manages assets worth $2 billion, according to Annaly's website.
The deal, which Ares is making through a subsidiary, is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
