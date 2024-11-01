Ares Management Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Ares Management Lp ( (ARES) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ares Management Lp presented to its investors.

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager, specializing in credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure asset classes, with a focus on providing flexible capital solutions and generating consistent returns.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, Ares Management Corporation announced strong financial results, marked by significant fundraising momentum and robust fund performance. The company highlighted continued demand for its alternative investment strategies across various distribution channels.

The firm reported a GAAP net income of $118.5 million, translating to $0.55 per share for the quarter. After-tax realized income was notably higher at $316 million, amounting to $0.95 per share. Fee-related earnings reached $339.3 million, underscoring the company’s profitable operations. Additionally, Ares achieved a record fundraising year-to-date, with commitments expected to reach the mid-$80 billion range by year-end.

Looking ahead, Ares Management Corporation is optimistic about its growth prospects, leveraging a record $85 billion in assets under management that are not yet fee-paying. The company anticipates broadening its investment activities in the coming year, bolstered by a positive market environment and significant available capital.

Investors can look forward to a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share for Class A and non-voting common stock, alongside a preferred stock dividend, reinforcing Ares’ commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.