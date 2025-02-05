Ares Management Q4 Profit Down, But Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Wednesday reported net income attributable to the company's Class A and non-voting common stockholders of $154.54 million or $0.72 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with $173.95 million or $0.86 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

After-tax realized income was $434.69 million or $1.23 per share, up from $400.38 million or $1.21 per share last year.

On average 15 analysts expected earnings of $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.259 billion from $1.054 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.23 billion.

Assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2024 was $484.4 billion, an increase of 16 percent from prior year

Ares declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, payable on March 31, to stockholders of record on March 17.

