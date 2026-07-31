Ares Management Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, AUM Rises Y/Y

Ares Management Corporation’s ARES second-quarter 2026 after-tax realized income per share of $1.29 met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.

Results reflected growth from higher management fees and fee-related performance revenues. A higher AUM balance was another positive. However, the upside was partly offset by higher expenses.

Net income attributable to the company was $150.6 million, up from $137.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

ARES’ Revenues & Expenses

The company's total revenues of $1.26 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion by 4.2%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.05 billion.

Management fees rose to $1.02 billion from $900.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Carried interest allocation declined to $249.9 million from $323.9 million, while incentive fees increased to $42.8 million from $23.1 million. Administrative, transaction and other fees rose to $116.1 million from $91.6 million.

Total expenses increased 3.7% year over year to $1.18 billion from the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher compensation and benefits as well as general, administrative and other expenses.

Ares Management’s AUM Balance

As of June 30, 2026, total assets under management (AUM) were $671.3 billion, up from $565.3 billion a year earlier. Fee-paying AUM increased to $409.9 billion from $343.9 billion in the prior-year period.

During the quarter, the company raised $36.4 billion in capital, generated $34.4 billion in net inflows and deployed $35.9 billion.

Ares Management’s Capital Distribution Update

The company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share of its Class A and non-voting common stock, payable Sept. 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 16, 2026.

Our Viewpoint on Ares Management

Ares Management continues to benefit from strong AUM growth across fee-paying and perpetual capital platforms, supported by steady capital inflows and strategic acquisitions such as BlueCove and GCP International. However, softer revenue relative to expectations and higher operating expenses are likely to remain near-term headwinds.

Ares Management Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ares Management Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ares Management Corporation Quote

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of ARES Peers

Invesco’s IVZ second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line surged 97.2% from the prior-year quarter.

IVZ’s results primarily benefited from an increase in adjusted revenues and substantial growth in the AUM balance. Record net long-term inflows also supported the quarterly results. However, an increase in adjusted expenses was a headwind.

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.66 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The bottom line reflected a rise of 38.3% from the prior-year quarter.

SEIC's results were aided by higher revenues and a rise in AUM. However, higher expenses acted as a spoilsport.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.