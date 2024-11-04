Ares Management price target raised to $187 from $184 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Ares Management (ARES) to $187 from $184 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the bull case is alive and well and the company remains on track/ahead of 28 KPIs laid out at its recent investor day.
