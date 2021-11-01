Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) jumps 3.8% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) share price. It's 447% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 20% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Ares Management achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5.7% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 40% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 73.95.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:ARES Earnings Per Share Growth November 1st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Ares Management's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Ares Management the TSR over the last 5 years was 597%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ares Management has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 47% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ares Management better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Ares Management is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

