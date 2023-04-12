Ares Management Now Owns 7.20% of Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

Fintel reports that Ares Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.31MM shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 12, 2023 they reported 5.31MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackrock Capital Investment is $4.34. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents an increase of 20.75% from its latest reported closing price of $3.59.

The projected annual revenue for Blackrock Capital Investment is $74MM, an increase of 27.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Capital Investment. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKCC is 0.07%, a decrease of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 14,734K shares. The put/call ratio of BKCC is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condor Capital Management holds 565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Global Retirement Partners holds 4K shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 45K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 195K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Blackrock Capital Investment Declares $0.10 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $3.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.45%, the lowest has been 9.09%, and the highest has been 31.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.98 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

