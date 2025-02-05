ARES MANAGEMENT Earnings Results: $ARES Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARES MANAGEMENT ($ARES) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, missing estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $1,243,270,000, beating estimates of $1,182,592,080 by $60,677,920.

ARES MANAGEMENT Insider Trading Activity

ARES MANAGEMENT insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 223 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 223 have been sales.

DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $79,892,015 .

. MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 65 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $79,889,875 .

. BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $79,563,125 .

. R. KIPP DEVEER (Head of Credit Group) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $53,146,778 .

. RYAN BERRY (Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $38,973,032.

ARES MANAGEMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of ARES MANAGEMENT stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

