Ares Management Corp's 7.00% Series A Preferred Units About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/12/19, Ares Management Corp's 7.00% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: ARES.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 12/31/19. As a percentage of ARES.PRA's recent share price of $26.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of ARES.PRA to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when ARES.PRA shares open for trading on 12/12/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.53%, which compares to an average yield of 5.31% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARES.PRA shares, versus ARES:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ARES.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Ares Management Corp's 7.00% Series A Preferred Units :

ARES.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Ares Management Corp's 7.00% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: ARES.PRA) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ARES) are up about 1.5%.

