Ares Management Corporation's (NYSE:ARES) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Despite the fact that Ares Management Corporation's (NYSE:ARES) value has dropped 3.2% in the last week insiders who sold US$12m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$54.91 is still below the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ares Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Partner, Robert DeVeer, for US$6.2m worth of shares, at about US$54.62 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$77.72, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 53% of Robert DeVeer's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Ares Management shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ARES Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Ares Management

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ares Management insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$122m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ares Management Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Ares Management, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ares Management (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

