Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARES was $55.24, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.54 and a 173.46% increase over the 52 week low of $20.20.

ARES is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). ARES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.75. Zacks Investment Research reports ARES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.88%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARES as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CDC with an increase of 24.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARES at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.