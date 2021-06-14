Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.29, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARES was $59.29, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.52 and a 62.17% increase over the 52 week low of $36.56.

ARES is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX). ARES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports ARES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.71%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARES as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (ARES)

Global X Funds (ARES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BOSS with an increase of 8.34% over the last 100 days. DWEQ has the highest percent weighting of ARES at 2.69%.

