Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.67, the dividend yield is 2.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARES was $76.67, representing a -14.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.08 and a 72.56% increase over the 52 week low of $44.43.

ARES is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). ARES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports ARES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.26%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ares Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARES as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 6.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARES at 1.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.