Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.49, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARES was $48.49, representing a -1.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.13 and a 140.05% increase over the 52 week low of $20.20.

ARES is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). ARES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports ARES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.31%, compared to an industry average of -4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARES as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 17.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARES at 3.32%.

