Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.47, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARES was $33.47, representing a -1.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.94 and a 106.8% increase over the 52 week low of $16.19.

ARES is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). ARES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ARES's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.76%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARES as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 4.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARES at 2.16%.

