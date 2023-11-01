Ares Management Corp - (ARES) Price Target Increased by 7.17% to 121.89

The average one-year price target for Ares Management Corp - (NYSE:ARES) has been revised to 121.89 / share. This is an increase of 7.17% from the prior estimate of 113.73 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 96.96 to a high of 139.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.63% from the latest reported closing price of 98.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management Corp -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.43%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 187,848K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,772K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,634K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 17.30% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 13,365K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,060K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,060K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,585K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,175K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

