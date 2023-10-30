Ares Management Closes Pathfinder Funds After Oversubscription

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Alternative investment manager, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Monday announced closing of $6.6 billion funds - Ares Pathfinder Fund II, L.P. and Ares Pathfinder Fund II (Offshore), L.P after exceeding its $5 billion target and over subscription.

As of June 30, Ares Management had about $378 billion of assets under management, including $27.8 billion in its alternative credit business.

