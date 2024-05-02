Ares Management (ARES) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ares Management (ARES) reported $736.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $814.88 million, representing a surprise of -9.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total : $267.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $265.85 billion.

: $267.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $265.85 billion. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group : $189.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.80 billion.

: $189.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.80 billion. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group : $12.57 billion versus $22.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12.57 billion versus $22.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group : $40.84 billion versus $42.55 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $40.84 billion versus $42.55 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Financial Details Segments- Other fees : $19.88 million compared to the $25.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $19.88 million compared to the $25.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. Financial Details Segments- Management fees : $693.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $710.45 million.

: $693.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $710.45 million. Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized : $23.18 million compared to the $108.66 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $23.18 million compared to the $108.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues : $3.72 million compared to the $4.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.72 million compared to the $4.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. Realized Income- Secondaries Group : $23.12 million versus $25.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $23.12 million versus $25.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Realized Income- Real Assets Group : $45.40 million compared to the $59.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $45.40 million compared to the $59.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. Realized Income- Private Equity Group : $10.33 million compared to the $30.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $10.33 million compared to the $30.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. Realized Income- Credit Group: $355.97 million compared to the $361.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Ares Management have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

