Ares Management (ARES) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ares Management (ARES) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.6%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion, representing a surprise of -2.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total : $399.6 billion versus $398.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $399.6 billion versus $398.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total : $644.25 billion versus $646.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $644.25 billion versus $646.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group : $87.14 billion compared to the $86.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $87.14 billion compared to the $86.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group : $30.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.02 billion.

: $30.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.02 billion. Financial Details Segments- Other fees : $73.97 million versus $70.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +93.8% change.

: $73.97 million versus $70.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +93.8% change. Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues : $19.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.3%.

: $19.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.3%. Financial Details Segments- Management fees : $1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%.

: $1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%. Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized : $213.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $206.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.2%.

: $213.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $206.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.2%. Realized Income- Secondaries Group : $53.2 million versus $53.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.1% change.

: $53.2 million versus $53.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.1% change. Realized Income- Real Assets Group : $110.77 million versus $128.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change.

: $110.77 million versus $128.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change. Realized Income- Private Equity Group : $18.61 million compared to the $20.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82% year over year.

: $18.61 million compared to the $20.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82% year over year. Realized Income- Credit Group: $542.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $565.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%.

Here is how Ares Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Management here>>>

Shares of Ares Management have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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