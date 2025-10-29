Ares Management (ARES) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Ares Management (ARES) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, reflecting an increase of 20% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.12 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ares Management metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Financial Details Segments- Other fees' to reach $64.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +171.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues' at $63.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Financial Details Segments- Management fees' to come in at $941.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized' should come in at $49.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +126.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' will reach $364.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $286.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' reaching $595.65 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $463.80 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' stands at $81.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group' will reach $25.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.09 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' will likely reach $24.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.50 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' will reach $134.40 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $70.35 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group' should arrive at $36.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.26 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Other Businesses' of $9.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.37 billion.

Shares of Ares Management have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARES is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

