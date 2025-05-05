Ares Management (ARES) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Ares Management (ARES) reported revenue of $897.58 million, up 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $913.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +15.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total : $335.07 billion compared to the $327.60 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $335.07 billion compared to the $327.60 billion average estimate based on three analysts. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group : $218.23 billion versus $217.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $218.23 billion versus $217.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group : $11.35 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.08 billion.

: $11.35 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.08 billion. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group : $76.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.98 billion.

: $76.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.98 billion. Financial Details Segments- Other fees : $38.17 million compared to the $26.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +92% year over year.

: $38.17 million compared to the $26.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +92% year over year. Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues : $28.05 million versus $12.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +654.7% change.

: $28.05 million versus $12.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +654.7% change. Financial Details Segments- Management fees : $818.38 million compared to the $817.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.

: $818.38 million compared to the $817.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year. Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized : $125.45 million versus $70.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +441.2% change.

: $125.45 million versus $70.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +441.2% change. Realized Income- Secondaries Group : $39.67 million compared to the $36.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.6% year over year.

: $39.67 million compared to the $36.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.6% year over year. Realized Income- Real Assets Group : $87.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $70.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +93%.

: $87.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $70.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +93%. Realized Income- Credit Group : $431.94 million versus $415.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change.

: $431.94 million versus $415.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change. Realized Income- Other Businesses: $10.77 million compared to the $9.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -286.9% year over year.

Shares of Ares Management have returned +33.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

