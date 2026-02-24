Ares Management (ARES) Price Target Decreased by 11.57% to 176.53

The average one-year price target for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) has been revised to $176.53 / share. This is a decrease of 11.57% from the prior estimate of $199.63 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $234.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.60% from the latest reported closing price of $117.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 7.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.35%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 228,808K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,129K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,579K shares , representing a decrease of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,009K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,800K shares , representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 89.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,574K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956K shares , representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,988K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,570K shares , representing a decrease of 26.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 58.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,829K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,383K shares , representing a decrease of 60.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 91.09% over the last quarter.

