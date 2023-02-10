Ares Management (ARES) Declares $0.77 Dividend

Ares Management said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

At the current share price of $83.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.04%, the lowest has been 2.15%, and the highest has been 7.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.91%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.32% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Management is $90.32. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 8.32% from its latest reported closing price of $83.38.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Management is $3,582MM, an increase of 17.23%. The projected annual EPS is $4.16, an increase of 336.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.41%, an increase of 4.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 175,096K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 21.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,441K shares representing 11.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,385K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 13,365K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,061K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,061K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,585K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,175K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management Background Information

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

