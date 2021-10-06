Markets
ARES

Ares-Managed Funds To Acquire Majority Stake In Apex - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The funds and other accounts managed by Ares' Infrastructure and Power strategy have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Apex Clean Energy. The deal will provide Apex with additional equity growth capital as it seeks to transition to a pure-play renewable energy independent power producer. Apex's current management team will continue to lead the company.

Goodwin, CEO of Apex Clean Energy, said: "The energy transition has never been more urgent. The infusion of growth capital provided by this agreement will allow the company to strengthen its leadership position in U.S. utility-scale clean energy development, operate projects as an IPP, and accelerate strategic expansion into energy storage, distributed energy resources, and green fuels."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARES

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular