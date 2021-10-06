Ares-Managed Funds To Acquire Majority Stake In Apex - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The funds and other accounts managed by Ares' Infrastructure and Power strategy have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Apex Clean Energy. The deal will provide Apex with additional equity growth capital as it seeks to transition to a pure-play renewable energy independent power producer. Apex's current management team will continue to lead the company.

Goodwin, CEO of Apex Clean Energy, said: "The energy transition has never been more urgent. The infusion of growth capital provided by this agreement will allow the company to strengthen its leadership position in U.S. utility-scale clean energy development, operate projects as an IPP, and accelerate strategic expansion into energy storage, distributed energy resources, and green fuels."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.